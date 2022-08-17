GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Mayor Don Bethune will be stepping down at the end of the month.

After 13 years of service, Bethune says he is resigning for personal reasons, effective August 31.

Both Mayor Bethune and his wife, Sharon, have served as a committed team in their work to impact and improve all districts on Garden City for over a decade.

According to a statement released by City Manager Scott Robider, Bethune has complete confidence in the Mayor Pro tem Bruce Campbell and the City Council that the City will be in capable and qualified hands through this time of transition.