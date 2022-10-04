SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For those living in Garden City, you’ll want to prepare yourselves for the upcoming events this month. This list, which will be updated as new events are planned, is your one-stop shop for what’s happening in the city.
Pumpkin Patrol
When: All month long
Where: Bazemore Park, Sharon Park, Garden City Recreation Center, The Cooper Center, in front of City Hall
More information is available through the link here.
City Council Meeting
When: October 3 at 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall
More information is available through the link here.
6 Houses -n- 6 Hours
When: October 8 at 8 a.m.
Where: Savannah State Farmers Market
More information is available through the link here.
City Council Workshop
When: October 10 at 2 p.m.
Where: City Hall
More information is available through the link here.
Fall Yard Sale
When: October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Garden City Gym
More information is available through the link here.
Garden City Community Group Inc. Meeting
When: October 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Jesus First The Community Church
Trunk or Treat
When: October 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Garden City Recreation Center
More information is available through the link here.
Know of another event happening in Garden City this month? Send the information to breakingnews@wsav.com to get it added to the list.