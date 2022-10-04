SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For those living in Garden City, you’ll want to prepare yourselves for the upcoming events this month. This list, which will be updated as new events are planned, is your one-stop shop for what’s happening in the city.

Pumpkin Patrol

When: All month long

Where: Bazemore Park, Sharon Park, Garden City Recreation Center, The Cooper Center, in front of City Hall

More information is available through the link here.

City Council Meeting

When: October 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall

More information is available through the link here.

6 Houses -n- 6 Hours

When: October 8 at 8 a.m.

Where: Savannah State Farmers Market

More information is available through the link here.

City Council Workshop

When: October 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: City Hall

More information is available through the link here.

Fall Yard Sale

When: October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Garden City Gym

More information is available through the link here.

Garden City Community Group Inc. Meeting

When: October 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Jesus First The Community Church

Trunk or Treat

When: October 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Garden City Recreation Center

More information is available through the link here.

Know of another event happening in Garden City this month? Send the information to breakingnews@wsav.com to get it added to the list.