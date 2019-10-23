Update: Garden City infant found, Police continue search for suspect

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – Garden City Police say the 3-month infant that was taken by a reported car thief has been located. The vehicle was recovered at Fellwood Homes in Savannah.

The baby is reportedly safe.

Police say they continue to search for the suspect.

Wednesday morning just before 10:00 am Garden City police announced that they were searching for a stolen SUV with a 3-month infant inside.

Original information released from Garden City Police:

A 2011 Honda CR-V Greenish silver in color, Georgia tag RNL0521, was stolen from the Plantation Townhome Apartments in Garden City, with a 3 month old baby in a child safety seat in the vehicle. The suspect is a black male wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. It is apparent we locate this vehicle and recover this child. The vehicle was last seen heading South bound on Highway 21.