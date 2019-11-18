Garbage truck driver hits several cars, jumps out of moving vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A garbage truck driver is behind bars Sunday after hitting several vehicles and jumping from the moving truck, according to Savannah Police.

Police say the driver works for a private company and not for the city. A public information officer could not confirm which company owns the truck.

Police say it started late Sunday night when the driver hit several vehicles and a fence on East 35th Street.

The driver then turned onto Live Oak Street where they jumped from the truck while it was moving. The truck slammed into a parked car.

Officers searched the area and arrested the driver.

Police closed off parts of 35th and Live Oak streets Sunday night to investigate the cause of the accident. After searching the area, officers found and arrested the driver of the garbage truck.

Right now, police do not know what caused the accident.