Gang shootings lead to indictments

SAVANNAH, Ga., – Police say 9 shootings since April 10, 2019 are tied to a dispute between 2 gangs. Now 7 men have been indicted on an array of charges connected to the gun violence. Savannah's Police Department released the following statement:

October 14, 2019 – Today the Savannah Police Department released details on multiple indictments involving two local, violent gangs that are responsible for at least nine shootings in a five-month span.

The Violent Crimes Unit has linked the shootings, which occurred between April and September 2019, to seven members of the OTM (Only the Mob) and 1100 gangs. The incidents resulted in several individuals being shot as well as occupied vehicles and homes. None of the shootings were fatal.

The indictments resulted in more than 100 counts and charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and violation of the Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“I want to make sure that individuals who are involved in criminal gang activity in our community know that we’re not done focusing on or arresting and prosecuting individuals for these types of cases,” Chief Roy Minter said at a press conference. “Individuals do not have to be involved in violent street gang activity. There are many resources in our community for those who want to get out of this type of activity.”

The extensive investigation was a collaborative effort between SPD and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives also commended the community for assisting in the investigations by reaching out to detectives with tips on the activities of both groups.

“I think this is a really good example of people in their neighborhoods standing up for themselves and saying ‘enough is enough’ and partnering with us to see what they can do and we can do collaboratively to address significant issues and concerns,” Minter said.

The investigation is ongoing and more indictments are to follow.