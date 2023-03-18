WSAV-TV
by: Bunny Ware
Posted: Mar 18, 2023 / 01:38 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 18, 2023 / 01:45 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alee Temple Shiners were in Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Check out the gallery below to see all the fun the group had during the event.
