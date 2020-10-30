Ga. Senate candidates discuss policies and issues during ‘Meet the Candidates’ special on Oct. 31

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters can hear the candidates for U.S. Senate discuss important topics of this year’s election in WSAV’s Meet the Candidates special.

WSAV NOW sat down with Republican Senator David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff to learn more about where they stand on a number of issues.

The candidates discuss health care, COVID-19 response, criminal justice reforms, race, the economy, climate change and the Supreme Court.

Learn more about Perdue’s platform here and Ossoff’s platform here.

Join WSAV and hear from the candidates on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

The two candidates recently made campaign stops in Savannah and Brunswick with a few days left until Election Day.

