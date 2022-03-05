ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Insurance Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is reminding Georgians of steps they need to take to make sure they have the right insurance coverages to properly protect themselves from future storms.
Peak tornado season began March 1 and runs through May.
King says it is essential to meet with your insurance agent right away to go over existing policies in preparation for severe weather.
Insurance Commissioner King also offers homeowners the following tips for this tornado season:
- Make a list of your valuables, furniture, electronics, etc. An electronic record uploaded to the cloud is always a good idea.
- Decide whether you would prefer actual cash value coverage or replacement cost coverage. Actual cash coverage pays the current value of an item that may be lost or damaged, while replacement cost coverage pays for brand new items.
- Stay informed; listen to a NOAA weather radio to check local forecasts and news reports regularly.
- Keep a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio along with extra batteries.
- Determine in advance where you will take shelter during a tornado. Basements and storm cellars are the best choices. If no underground shelter is available, choose an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible.
- If local authorities issue a tornado watch, remain alert for approaching storms, watch the sky, and stay tuned to the radio or television. If local authorities issue a tornado warning, take shelter immediately.
