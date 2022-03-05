ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Insurance Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is reminding Georgians of steps they need to take to make sure they have the right insurance coverages to properly protect themselves from future storms.

Peak tornado season began March 1 and runs through May.

King says it is essential to meet with your insurance agent right away to go over existing policies in preparation for severe weather.

Insurance Commissioner King also offers homeowners the following tips for this tornado season: