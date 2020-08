BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV)- Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy will be honored with a public memorial service, the city has announced.

The service is planned for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, the police department announced Saturday.

Those who attend are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. The service will also be streamed live on the city of Beaufort Facebook page.

Clancy’s family has setup a criminal justice scholarship fund in his name.