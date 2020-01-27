Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Long County deputy

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Long County deputy who died in the line of duty last week.

Officials say Deputy Sheldon Whiteman was assisting in a pursuit that started in Ludowici when his vehicle left the roadway on Highway 57.

The suspect involved has not been apprehended.

Whiteman was taken to a Hinesville hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was 44.

Visitation for Whiteman is set for Friday, Jan. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Long County High School gymnasium (1844 GA-57).

Funeral services for Whiteman will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, also at the gymnasium.

Those wishing to attend the funeral are encouraged to wear blue.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Deputy Sheldon Whiteman Blue Line Memorial Fund is being established to assist the family with funds.

To learn more, message the Long County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or by email: info@longcountyso.org. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 912-545-2118.