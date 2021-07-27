Fundraisers set for Port Royal vet ravaged by tornado

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – A local animal hospital devastated by a tornado earlier this month is getting some help from the community.

Surveillance video shows the moment a tree fell on the roof of the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital. Dr. Marikay Campbell says the tree tore a hole in the ceiling of the surgery center and flooded the entire hospital.

The team grabbed all of the animals in between rain bands in the dark, making sure to get them to safety.

The hospital is closed and will face damages and insurance deductibles of $200,000 or more on their building, which was just rebuilt just two years ago.

There are two tornado relief events happening this week to help.

The first fundraiser, Week of Giving, is happening now through Sunday, Aug 1.

All week, Blackstone’s Café (205 Scott St) and Beaufort Bakery & Cafe (102 Sea Island Pkwy) are donating 10% of all profits to the recovery fund.

Plus, there is an online auction of donated items running until midnight on Sunday. From jewelry to a weeklong vacation, click or tap here to see the auction items.

On Wednesday, during the Week of Giving, a fundraising event will be held at the Community Beer Garden (1 Sands Beach Rd) from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Organizers are hosting games, food trucks and a dog photo contest. Email pics to hospital@prvhsc.com to enter.

For those looking for another way to give back, a GoFundMe page has been set up for direct donations.