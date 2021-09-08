Frustrated SCCPSS parents once again speak out during its school board meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –

Wednesday, the SCCPSS held its school board meeting at 2PM, and once again emotions were running high.

Many frustrated parents and citizens chimed in on the debate of mask wearing. At the beginning of the school year parents had the option to have their children be completely online.

Some are now asking the board for the online learning option to be made available year round. Others went as far to say that they would be coming for the seats of their school board members if changes were not to be made.

As it stands, the most recent weekly report of positive COVID-19 cases represents one percent of the district’s student body.