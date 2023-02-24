SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new tour company has come to Savannah and they’re offering something unique — a picnic meal in the park.

WSAV NOW spoke with Amber Schmeidler about her “Wicked Walks” tour in the Hostess City and her journey to starting her business.

“I taught special education for 10 years — science,” she said. Schmeidler explained that she loved teaching very much but the politics combined with the loss of time with her children pushed her to make a change.

In 2015, she started work driving horse carriages in downtown Savannah. She did that job until her family moved away in 2016.

They returned recently, and that’s when Schmeidler started doing ghost tours.

“I fell in love with the walking tours immediately,” she said.

A self-described hopeless romantic who always wants a picnic in the park, Schmeidler said that the idea just came to her.

The plan? Offer people a small guided tour that ends with a picnic in the park — food provided.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do it,'” she said.

With the help of her son as a social media manager, and her trusted tour guides at the ready, she officially started the business.

Schmeidler has dedicated herself to creating a tour that is honest and open about the history of Savannah. Her company offers three options: one on the general history of Savannah, one on the Black history of Savannah and a ghost tour.

“My absolute favorite part of being a tour guide is showing everyone the place that stole my heart when I was a young girl — showing them the amazing beauty and history that the city has to offer,” she said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

The tours open officially on Monday, Feb. 27. Savannah residents and those living in surrounding areas can receive a $10 discount on their tour whenever they book any tour at any time.