From SPD to Recorder’s Court: How a new citation system will save time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two weeks ago, WSAV shared how a new electronic citation system — approved recently by most city council members — will transform Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) citation protocol.

After making the switch from hand-written citations to e-citations, officers will be safer and more efficient during their patrols around the area.

Right now, hand-written citations can take up to 30 minutes to complete. After that, it can take up to 10 days to hand-deliver them to the recorder’s court.

From there, “we have to manually put all information into the court system,” explained Recorder’s Court Senior Director Donna Willingham. “Sometimes it takes weeks to get all the information in because we get so many citations in a year.”

She says the court receives 45-47 thousand citations each year from 15 agencies, including Georgia State Patrol. Savannah Police Department accounts for 65 percent of all citations.

Clerks say 10 percent of SPD’s citations are unreadable, which forces them to exhaust other options to figure out what it says. Options include calling the responding officer or asking a certified employee to run information on a particular license number.

If a citation is unreadable, it can double or triple the amount of time it takes to enter information from a citation. Typically, it takes five minutes.

“Right now, we’re getting phone call after phone call saying is my citation in yet?” said Willingham.

This is where SPD’s $401 thousand electronic citation equipment comes into play.

When it is fully installed, officers can electronically scan information that is typically hand-written. That information is synced with the recorder’s court, so that the information is automatically sent over.

“That way, when someone gets pulled over… within 3 or 4 days… they can go ahead and pay their citation,” said Willingham. “Whereas right now, it’s taking up to a month before they can pay their citation.”

When that happens, it means more accuracy, no more unreadable citations and less court hearings.

“More people would just pay their citation and not even have to come to court,” said Willingham.

SPD Chief Roy Minter stated in the past that he hopes to implement the new system in the next 6-8 months.