Friday Night Playoff Blitz: Georgia, South Carolina teams fight to keep seasons alive in the postseason

(WSAV) – Friday marked the first week of the high school football season that both Georgia and South Carolina teams are active in the playoffs. WSAV had cameras at 12 different games to bring you the best high school football coverage in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

In the video above, you can check out all the highlights and eye-popping plays. Below, you’ll find a complete list of final scores and Saturday’s playoff schedule.

GEORGIA

6A – First Round

Tucker at Brunswick (Saturday)

Effingham County at Westlake (Saturday)

Glynn Academy at Hughes (Saturday)

Lovejoy at Richmond Hill (Saturday)

5A – First Round

Banneker 28, Ware County 42 (Ware County will host Calhoun/Decatur next Friday)

4A – First Round

Thomas County Central 0, Benedictine 59 (Benedictine will host Luella/Heritage next Friday)

Islands 0, Bainbridge 42

Dougherty 44, Jenkins 17

New Hampstead 31, Cairo 33

3A – First Round

Johnson 8, Appling County 42 (Appling County will play at Cherokee Bluff next Friday)

Brantley County 28, Liberty County 30 (Liberty County will host Carver/North Hall next Friday)

Long County 16, Southeast Bulloch 42 (Southeast Bulloch will play at Cedar Grove next Friday)

Windsor Forest 0, Pierce County 42 (Pierce County will host Dawson County/Sandy Creek next Friday)

2A – First Round

Jefferson County 0, Jeff Davis 40 (Jeff Davis will play Pace Academy/Rabun County next Friday)

Laney 6, Swainsboro 48 (Swainsboro will host Elbert County/Columbia next Friday)

Vidalia 21, Westside Augusta 23

1A Public – First Round

Terrell County at Emanuel County Institute (Saturday)

McIntosh County Academy at Mitchell County (Saturday)

Seminole County at Metter (Saturday)

Screven County at Pelham (Saturday)

1A Private – First Round

Mount de Sales Academy at Calvary Day (Saturday)

Savannah Christian at Tattnall Square Academy (Saturday)

Stratford Academy at Savannah Country Day (Saturday)

GISA – First Round

Memorial Day at John Hancock

RTCA at Brentwood

Tiftarea at Frederica Academy

SOUTH CAROLINA

4A – Second Round

Beaufort 42, North Augusta 10 (Beaufort advances to the Elite Eight and will play at Myrtle Beach High School next Friday)

2A – Second Round

Wade Hampton 14, Philip Simmons 15

1A – Second Round

Whale Branch 27, Lake View 12 (Whale Branch advances to the Elite Eight and will host C.E. Murray next Friday)

SCISA

Thomas Sumter 9, Thomas Heyward 49 (Thomas Heyward advances to 1A state championship and will play St. John’s Christian/Lee Academy next Saturday at Charleston Southern)

Pee Dee Academy 23, Hilton Head Christian 52 (Hilton Head Chrstian advances to 2A state championship and will play Williamsburg Academy next Saturday at Charleston Southern)

Beaufort Academy 7, Williamsburg Academy 28