Friday night lights back in Panhandle after Hurricane Michael

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WSAV) – It’s been a hard year for many families in the Florida Panhandle. Nearly a year ago, Hurricane Michael ripped through the area leaving a path of destruction.

Some of the worst damage was seen in Calhoun County; one high school football stadium was a complete loss.

“I don’t want to disrespect our military, I’ve never fought in a war, but I think the closest thing being a former history teacher that I could describe was it looked like a war zone. It looked like a bomb went off,” said Beau Johnson, head coach of the Blountstown Tigers.

Johnson tells News 3 they lost 75% of the bleachers. Every light pole on the field was also snapped into pieces.

Now, after months of reconstruction, the field is back open for Blountstown High athletes.

The Tigers are undefeated this season and some players say the wins have even more meaning in the wake of the storm.

“It brought the team closer and helped us play better for the community,” said Brent McCrone, a senior player. “It felt wonderful walking onto the field after everything had been destroyed.”