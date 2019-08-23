Friday Night Blitz: High school football returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Friday night in late August, and that means the Blitz is back.

For our first Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Savannah Christian hosts Athens Academy in the Hostess City.

Watch it on-air on the WSAV-CW or online here. Note: We had technical issues, but the game is back!

WSAV Sports will be keeping tabs on scores throughout the night — take a look at the list so far:

Bradwell Institute 9 – Dodge County 22 (Q2)

McIntosh County Academy 7 – Pierce County 14 (2Q)

Savannah High 0 – Hilton Head 14 (2Q)

Jenkins County 0 – Windsor Forest 12 (HALF)

Bacon County 0 – Fitzgerald 36 (2Q)

Screven County 12 – Bluffton High 7 (2Q)

Whale Branch 6 – Battery Creek 0 (2Q)

Athens Academy 28 – Savannah Christian 0 (HALF)

South Effingham 35 – Long Country 6 (HALF)

Grovetown 0 – Richmond Hill 17 (HALF)

We’ll also have all of the best highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during News 3 at 11 p.m.

Are you out at a game? Snap a selfie to be featured in our Built Ford Tough Fans gallery. Just send it to pics@wsav.com.