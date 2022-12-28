SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst.

It has also left residents with a costly repair bill.

CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap.

“It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just a couple hundred bucks for your standard waterline repair inside,” Haines said.

And if you do not want to come out of pocket to pay for replacing these pipes, here’s what you should know.

Haines says knowing where your valves are that connect to your water supply is most important.

Haines said, “Yes, so typically what you would want to do is these are your shut-off valves that control the water supply to your faucet, sink, or shower or whatever it maybe. You want to probably periodically once a year maybe turn these, so that way they’re not frozen up.

Another way to protect your home is to drip all your faucets.

“All of your sink faucets should be dripped, just a slight drip on every faucet on a cold night. And that should prevent your waterlines from freezing up,” Haines said.

The reason why is simple.

Haines said, “You wanna keep an eye on it for one or two major reasons. One in the event that you need a repair, it is expensive. And two, if you have a water leak and especially if you’re not home it could cause a lot of water damage.”

Protecting your pipes outside of your home is no different, take the time to add this to your to-do list.

“So, you wanna make sure that your hose spigots, you’re dripping those when it’s cold out. If you have hose spigots that are mounted through the brick, you can a Styrofoam cover from your local hardware to protect that during the freezing temperatures. You also need to know where your shut-off valves are that’s probably the most important,” Haines said.

If you do experience a leak inside of your home, the city of Savannah does offer water and sewer support. Their number is 311.