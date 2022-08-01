SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers are the backbone of society and have what many consider the most important job in the world, the ability to shape leaders of the future locally and globally.

As they prepare to ready students for their future this school year, these companies are ready to gift teachers with freebies that some may consider to be an A+.

National Gallery of Art – Educators based in the United States may request a free poster such as Pansies in Washington, 1969; Into Bondage, 1936; New York, 1911 etc.

Thrive Market – Get a free one year membership to this online membership-based market that gives access to healthy products delivered.

Kennedy Space Center – The Educator Study Pass offers teachers complimentary access to the visitor complex.

Colgate®– Teachers who are ready to change students’ worlds, one smile at a time, can get free classroom kits that include easy-to-use classroom materials, plus Colgate® toothpaste and toothbrush samples for 24 kindergarteners or first-grade students.

NSCW – National School Choice Week will be offering free wristbands (50), cards (50), stickers (200), posters and banners from January 22 – 28 of this school year but you can sign up for free today to participate.

Staples – Classroom Rewards for teachers is a unique program, built to give back to teachers. A $5.00 gift reward is offered just for enrolling.

Vooks – Offers read-along text features, narrated stories, and animated illustrations for young learners. Teachers can get a year of Vooks free.

Headspace – For teachers looking to bring a new way of calm into the classroom, Headspace is offering them a free app that aims to allow for better focus.

National Energy Education Development – Offers videos and curricular resources to supplement any energy programs in the classroom.

Skillshare – Offering free online courses for teachers that include lifestyle, educational technology and higher education.

Microsoft Office Software – Educators at eligible institutions can sign up for Office 365 Education for free, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and now Microsoft Teams, plus additional classroom tools. Use your valid school email address to get started today.

Basecamp – An interactive platform where message boards, schedules, to-do lists, group chats, documents, file storage, and more are combined into one place.