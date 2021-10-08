Free COVID vaccine clinics come to Hilton Head this weekend

LOWCOUNTRY (WSAV) — In an effort to administer more vaccines to the community, the Town of Hilton Head Island and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are hosting free vaccine clinics this weekend.

“We’ve seen a pretty steady number of folks coming in to be vaccinated,” says Emergency Manager Tom Dunn.

Most people coming in are receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but some are getting a booster.

“I qualify for the third booster shot, providing direct care to patients so I just want to make sure I have the most immunity I can,” says Anne Calvo.

As a healthcare provider, Calvo says she has seen the importance of getting a vaccine first hand.

“I of course have cared for COVID Patients in an in-patient setting, now I work in an outpatient setting, so I know the true danger, I had patients my own age, healthy individuals that were seriously ill,” says Calvo.

53% of South Carolinians are currently vaccinated, but Tom Dunn says he’s seen more Beaufort County residents show up to get their shot.

“We are seeing an increased number who are coming at least to this vaccination event who are first timers, getting their first shot,” says Dunn.

The clinic is free and requires no insurance, identification or appointment. This is making it more accessible to residents.

“These events tend, will help continue, to help that number to increase,” says Dunn.

Another vaccine clinic is happening on Hilton Head this Sunday. You can get a shot from noon until 3 P.M. at the Latin Music Festival, which is being held on Shelter Cove Lane.

For more about these clinics and others in the Lowcountry, click here.