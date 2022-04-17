SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument will be celebrating sPark Collaboration Day as part of a series celebrating National Park Week.

The event will have activities for all ages with static displays of police vehicles, a fire truck and more in the parking lot.

Participating organizations include Chatham County Parks and Recreation, Oatland Island Wildlife Center and Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on April 18. It will last for four hours and it is free to attend, though you will have to pay an entrance fee to the monument. You can find more information about the entrance fees and see if you qualify for a free pass by visiting the link here.

For more information about the event you can visit the link here.