SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In not too long, local children will be heading into a new school year, many for the first time. Navigating a busy classroom with new things and new people can be tricky for little ones, but there’s a new book “The Rules,” by a Savannah based author, that’s helping parents prepare their soon to be students.

Jeffrey Pax wrote “The Rules” as a guide for both students and parents, drawing on his roles as a former Special Education Teacher, an Army Reservist.

Pax says there are three basic rules to success for first time students:

Raise your hand to speak.

Be gentle

Keep your hands to yourself.

In the book, Pax says when in doubt the easiest thing to do is just be kind.

The book provides easy to follow real world situations involving each rule with examples of how not to handle those situations, and what child should do instead. The illustrations include a diverse array of characters with children of different races and disabilities, making it suitable for all families.

To find out more about the book, how to order it and background on author Jeffery Pax you can Click Here.