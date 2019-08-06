Former St. Vincent’s teacher accused of upskirting students is back behind bars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former teacher and coach at St. Vincent’s Academy is back in jail in connection with a 2018 upskirting case.

39-year-old Joey Morcock, a former instructor at the private, Catholic, all-female Savannah high school, was denied bond Tuesday.

Savannah Morning News reports Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Tim Dean asked Morcock’s bond be denied due to the fact that the bonding company’s ankle monitoring system was not reliable.

The judge ordered Morcock to remain in jail awaiting trial. His next court date is set for Oct. 4.

Morcock was arrested in May 2018 for taking photos up the skirts of students. According to a report from the Savannah Police Department, a student said Morcock would use his phone camera to take the photos during class. Police were also told the teacher discussed personal details of his home life with them.

Soon after his arrest, Morcock was removed from his position at St. Vincent’s Academy. He also posted bond the day after his arrest at $50,000.

In July of this year, Morcock was indicted on 22 counts: 15 counts of photographing underneath someone’s clothes and seven counts of cruelty to children.