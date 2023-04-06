SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former pastor is going to prison after being convicted of child molestation and statutory rape.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Alfonza McClendon, Sr. will serve 25 years and lifetime probation.

McClendon, 62, is not expected to be released until he’s 87 years old.

Formerly the pastor of First Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, he was convicted of molesting two children during his tenure as a pastor.

District Attorney Shalena Jones provided a statement following the conviction. She commends Lead Prosecutor Tim Dean, ADA Meredith Layman, and former SPD Detective Aaron Fox for their diligent work on this case from beginning to end. DA Jones further states, “When an individual’s childhood is compromised by such egregious, horrifying acts, it will stay with them forever. For these victims turned survivors to bring their story to light and face their perpetrator is a great act of bravery. I commend these survivors for coming forward and encourage others to do so.”

In 2019, WSAV News 3 reported that McClendon was employed with the City of Savannah at the time of his arrest.

Upon his release, McClendon will be registered as a sex offender and remain on probation for the rest of his life.