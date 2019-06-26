Former Richmond Hill police officer convicted of sexual enticement of a minor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Richmond Hill police officer faces substantial prison time after being convicted in federal court for luring teen girls to meet him for sex.

A federal jury convicted 25-year-old Jeffrey Allen Allmond Jr. of one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Allmond faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years to life in prison and must register as a sex offender after his release. There is no parole in federal prison.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that Allmond, then a police officer, met two girls, ages 15 and 16, via the Tinder dating app. Allmond then communicated with the girls through Snapchat and arranged to pick them up in the middle of the night outside the gate of Fort Stewart, where the two lived on post. Allmond then drove the teens back to his apartment and performed sexual acts on both of them. Later that night, Allmond returned the girls to the Fort Stewart gate.

Allmond continued communicating with the girls through Snapchat and met up with them twice more at his apartment where he performed sexual acts on them.

“This repugnant crime victimized the children of active-duty military personnel while disgracing the badge of a law enforcement officer,” Christine said. “Hard time in federal prison awaits those who would engage in such despicable behavior.”

Allmond was arrested in August 2018 after the Richmond Hill Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the case and fired Allmond after initial charges were filed. The CID also provided assistance during the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania Groover prosecuted the case for the United States.