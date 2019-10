HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – Saturday, The Annual Anti-Bullying Rally hosted by Save our Next Generation (SONG) will take place in Hinesville. SONG was created in 2017 to raise awareness of bullying.

The rally takes place at the Liberty County Recreation Center at 607 E. Oglethorpe Highway from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Former Harlem Globetrotter, Gator Rivers plans to speak at the event and perform some tricks for the crowd.

The event is free to the public.