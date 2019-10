SAVANNAH, Ga., - (WSAV) Changes could be on the way for a popular tourist attraction in downtown Savannah as city leaders consider an alcohol ban and tour zone for quadricycle tours. The multi-passenger bikes hold up to 15 riders who pedal, while a driver navigates and steers the vehicle, which normally provides the transportation for pub crawls. There is a pair of companies offering quadricycle tours downtown. Savannah Slow Ride introduced the tours to Savannah in 2011. A few years ago, a company now called Peddle Pub followed. Now, noise complaints from residential neighborhoods are prompting Savannah's Mayor and Aldermen to change the city codes governing the specialized bikes.

The President of the Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association, David McDonald, shares some of the feedback he says he's receiving from members, "The issue that the community has and what our members complain about is the loud noise. The drinking, the partying, the singing, the yelling…all hours," McDonald said. He adds the tour zone change would make streets east of Abercorn Street off-limits, but it would open up part of the area north of Bay Street for the first time, "The other part of it is just taking the alcohol off of the vehicle as they're being operated on the streets. That's just common sense," McDonald said. But the owner of Savannah's first quadricycle tour company feels singled out among the wide variety of tours available through downtown. Samantha Meir, Savannah Slow Ride's Owner says, "…Amid an election cycle, they have proposed a change to the alcohol ordinance, not the noise ordinance, with my business as the sole target. The proposed change singles out quadricycles from hearses, horse-drawn carriages and trollies. Unfortunately, this is not surprising but should raise concern. This is an attempt by City Council to target a specific business, in this case, mine." She adds, "It’s a slippery slope when we allow ordinances to be crafted targeting a business not based on facts or a history of violations but on the sole basis that members of City Council do not like it. The proposed change to the alcohol ordinance is not only unconstitutional, it will do nothing to address any real issues which are all related to noise." Meir said.