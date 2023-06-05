BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The former CEO and bookkeeper for the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County have been arrested on theft charges, the Statesboro Police Department said.

Following an investigation, Michael Edgar Jones, 53, and Leslie Jones, 42 were both arrested and charged with one count of felony theft by taking.

Both Michael and Leslie Jones surrendered to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Police say that current staff members at the Boys and Girls Club fully cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.