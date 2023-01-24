WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues.

The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County hunting property.

An estimated 300 members of the media are in town covering what some are calling the trial of the century.

When the town realized the attention was coming, the thought was, where will people eat?

Walterboro, the self-proclaimed Front Porch of the Lowcountry, couldn’t leave downtown restaurants overcrowded.

That’s where the food trucks come in.

JJ Lamb got into the food truck business last year and since then, he’s been on the road.

“All the way up to Spartanburg, Columbia, we do a lot of lunches for Dominion Energy,” Lamb, of Shorty’s Smokin’ Butts, said.

When asked if he ever thought his menu and Murdaugh would be in the same story, he replied bluntly.

“Negative.”