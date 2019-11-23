Food, music unite for sell-out festival

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) —More than 1,000 people from dozens of states gathered at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton for several days worth of events that celebrate Southern food and music.

The festival also features farmers, artisans, brewers, distillers, and wine-makers.

The signature event is the Culinary Festival which took place on Saturday. Participants enjoyed a wide variety of cuisine on the village green.

There is also a charity component. More than 160 volunteers from Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Sun City, and Beaufort gather perishable goods daily from local restaurants, caterers, resorts and grocery stores and deliver the food to approximately 65 local non-profit agencies.

To date, Music To Your Mouth has contributed more than $115,000 to Second Helpings to help feed more than 750,000 local residents from Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties in southeastern South Carolina.

To learn more about Music To Your Mouth, visit their website.