Folks on Hilton Head are ready to dive into 2021

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – It is a chance for you dive into the New Year in a chilly but fun fashion while helping a great cause at the same time.

Hilton Head Island is holding its annual Polar Bear Plunge New Year’s Day/Friday morning on Coligny Beach.

More than 300 people came last year to brave to cold weather and the run and dive into the ocean waters, which have checked in as low as 42 degrees some years according to organizers.

Many fo the people take time to create a costume to make a statement as they jump in to a New Year of fun.

The event starts at 9:30 in the morning, with the run and plunge right at 11.

There will be hot chocolate available as well as other beverages from local beach restaurants and bars.

Its all free, but donations for “Charlie’s Critters” fund will be accepted and welcomed.