Flying over Thanksgiving holiday? So are millions of others

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are flying over the Thanksgiving holiday, the message is definitely getting to the airport at least two hours ahead of time.

“For Savannah, you need to allow at least two hours to get here to the airport,” said Candace Carpenter of the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. “You need to go through the security checkpoint and get to your gate.”

She also says parking is often an issue over the long holiday weekend although they are opening up extra lots.

“We have a value lot which is five dollars a day and we also have an overflow lot so if or parking does fill up then parking will overflow into that lot behind the parking deck,” she said.

Mark Howell from the TSA who was in Savannah recently said on an average day there are about 4,500 passengers that go through the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. “The Sunday after Thanksgiving we expect 6,150 passengers here, ” he said.

While the TSA says it will have extra personnel at larger airports, passengers at all airports are asked to their part, i.e. be mindful of the rules for carry on luggage and arrive at the airport in plenty of time.

You’re advised to put things in your carry on that you know are allowed and not to wrap Christmas gifts if you are taking them in carry on or checked baggage. We’re told if additional security is needed that the gifts would have to be unwrapped.

If you are worried about winter weather at a city where you are connecting flights, Carpenter says “the best thing for everyone to do is monitor the airlines.”

If you are picking up a loved one at the airport you are advised that curbside parking is not allowed so we’re told that lyou should park in the cell phone lot.