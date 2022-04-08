ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s airport set a record during the first quarter of this year in the amount of guns caught at security checkpoints.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Transportation Security Administration officers found 94 guns at security checkpoints during the first quarter of 2022.

That set a record, and compares to 89 guns detected in carry-on bags in the same period last year.

Last year, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport broke previous annual records with 507 firearms detected.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell says that one out of 11 of all of the guns detected at airport security checkpoints nationwide is caught at Atlanta’s airport.