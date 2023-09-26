SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even though some days still feel like summer, flu season is officially here. It begins in early October and can last all the way through May. During an average season more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with the flu and about 36,000 die from the illness.

Influenza can weaken the body’s defenses and lead to serious complications, especially for children or the elderly. Many people don’t seek treatment or even know they have a serious case of illness because it can be hard to tell the difference between a cold, the flu, and pneumonia. Georgia Coastal Health District (GCHD) says knowing the symptoms can help you get the right treatment.

A cold is caused by a rhinovirus and symptoms are typically limited to a cough, congestion, and sneezing. A patient can simply treat the symptoms to ward off the illness. Influenza will also have cough and congestion, but it affects the whole body and will be accompanied by a fever, sore throat, muscle aches, and chills. Medications may be needed to treat the flu, depending on the patient’s age and general health. Pneumonia can be either viral or bacterial and is more of a deep-chested respiratory illness that may require medications such as antibiotics or oxygen therapy.

The best way to treat the flu is to not get it, which is why the Georgia Department of Health recommends a seasonal flu shot. You can get vaccinated at your doctor’s office or a walk-in clinic. You can also make appointments at pharmacies such as Walgreens or CVS. Most insurance companies cover the cost, so in many cases, it’s free and easy to avoid influenza. Home treatment is usually fine for cold or mild cases of the flu, but GCHD recommends seeking medical attention if symptoms persist.