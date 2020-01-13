Florida veterans receive handmade, personalized quilts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A group of Florida veterans received personalized gifts Sunday morning.

It’s something that members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association say they have been working on for months.

The association says it wanted to find a way to thank the veterans at the Clifford Chester Sims Veterans’ Nursing Home.

After many donations of military t-shirts and uniforms from different branches, members of the association came up with the idea to make quilts for the residents.

The quilts are specific to each of the branches the veterans served.

Many of the veterans got emotional as they received these gifts, thinking back on their time in the service.

“Oh that is great, I love it too! But I appreciate everything that comes my way, from the Lord right on down,” said Army Veteran, Henry Raley.