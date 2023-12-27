SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kalen Deloach, Florida State’s linebacker, can be described as the heart and soul of the team’s defense. Recently, Florida State named Kalen as the team’s defensive MVP.

“It definitely didn’t happen overnight,” Kalen said. “It took some years, [and] a lot of work has been put in, and a lot of people have helped me out.”

One of those people is Kalen’s father, Rob Deloach.

“We started coaching little league with the Savannah Stars, and they just grew into the young men they are now,” Rob said.

Kalen, an Islands High School alum, can often be described as a leader in the community and a role model for the younger generation.

“Come back and pour into the youth and show them it’s a way out,” Kalen said while volunteering at his father’s youth camp this past summer. “Show them you can make it in sports.”

While giving back is in Kalen’s heart, about one month ago, he gave his father one of the biggest gifts he has ever received.

“When I make plays, I know they are out there,” Kalen said. “I can see them celebrating when I do make the play.”

One play the Deloach family will always remember happened on November 25 against Florida. With less than two minutes left in the game, Kalen made the game-ceiling interception, but that was not the only thing he did.

“I ran just about to the other side of the field and back to the other side to give him the ball,” Kalen explained.

Kalen gave the ball to his father.

“I was numb,” Rob said. “The fact my son makes this play, on one of the biggest stages, a rivalry game, his last time playing in the swamp, and then to be able to be the parent that sits in the stands and be able to get the ball and have the parents happy for me and for him [Kalen], it’s just a dream come true.”

“It was just a whole process, but it was definitely worth it,” Kalen said.