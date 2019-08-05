Flooded parking garage damages dozens of cars at popular St. Pete hotel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests at a popular St. Petersburg hotel got an unpleasant surprise this weekend, when dozens of vehicles ended up underwater inside of a parking garage.

WFLA reports that The Vinoy Renaissance parking garage was flooded after a fast moving, summer storm rolled in and brought three to four inches of rain to the area. The pumps inside the garage couldn’t keep up.

Most of the cars inside had water up to the windows, meaning they were likely destroyed. Drivers are out of luck.

“This is frustrating because we’re supposed to go to [Friday], leave for a 10 day vacation at Sanibel Island,” Dennis Delong, a hotel guest, said. “Now we’re stuck and don’t know what’s going on.”

Owners will now work with the hotel and garage’s insurance companies to make claims.

Just down the street at Snell Isle, rain also came quickly, causing cars to stall in the road.