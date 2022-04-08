SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A flood warning has been issued by Jasper County Emergency Services. The alert issued states that minor flooding is occurring along the Savannah River at Clyo.

Though the warning only lasts until 10 p.m. on Saturday, the flooding is forecast to continue until at least Wednesday. On Friday the river was at 13.2 feet and it is forecast to rise to 13.9 feet by Wednesday evening. Flood stage for the river is 11 feet.

According to the alert issued with the warning, one foot of water is covering Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement for the road ends.

To sign up for weather alerts from Jasper County, you can click the link here.