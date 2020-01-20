Flemming community rallies around man who lost his home in fire

FLEMMING, Ga. (WSAV)- We are continuing to follow a story about a man who lost his home to a fire in Liberty County.

Crews put out the blaze early this morning and the community is already pitching in to help the man rebuild.

Donald Woods and his dog Drake were able to escape the fire unharmed.

“It was a small little family home three bedrooms one bath, and this was my grandparents they built the house,” said Rebecca Standard, Wood’s niece.

Standard has been coming to this house as long as she can remember.

“Somebody this morning said I wish I knew how many meals I’d eaten in this house,” said Standard. “It’s always sort of been the central focal point all the kids who grew up in Flemming this is where they came to hang out.”

About 10 years ago Standard said Woods moved back in with his dog drake. Both of them were inside when the fire started.

“We received a call around 2 a.m. first units were on scene within about 11 minutes and took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Jarad Huffman.

With a population of just under 700 people, news in Flemming travels fast.

“This isn’t just a community we are quite literally all related in one way or another and so everybody is stepping up to help each other,” said Standard. “I anticipate by the end of today this structure will be on its way to being completely gone.

Standard said there was no insurance on the house but wood isn’t worried.

“This is family land it has been passed down for several generations, in fact, I can look up and down this street who everybody is and how we are all related,” said Standard. “I live through the woods and we’ll always stay right here, he’ll be back.”

The fire chief confirms the cause of the blaze is undetermined, but they’ve ruled out any foul play or carelessness on Wood’s part.