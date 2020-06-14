Flag Day: A brief history of the holiday

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Sunday is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States of America.

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution approving the design of a national flag.

“Resolved, that the Flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation,” the resolution said.

American seamstress Betsy Ross showing the first design of the American flag to George Washington in Philadelphia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to legend, President George Washington commissioned Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross to create a flag for the new nation. However, the Library of Congress reports that scholars actually credit the flag’s design to Francis Hopkinson, who also designed the Great Seal and first coin of the United States.

Scholars also say that it is highly likely that Ross met Washington and did sew early American flags in her family’s Philadelphia upholstery shop.

There have been 27 official versions of the US flag, each having varying arrangement of the stars, until 1912 when President Taft standardized the then-new flag’s forty-eight stars into six rows of eight.

A forty-ninth and fiftieth star have since been added to the American flag to represent all states in the union. The current version of the flag dates to July 4, 1960.

The country began celebrating Flag Day in 1916. That’s when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14.

Congressional legislation designating that date as the national Flag Day was later signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949. The legislation also requires the president to issue a flag day proclamation every year.

