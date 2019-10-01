FL Carjacking suspect faces kidnapping charge for crime caught on camera

MIAMI, Florida (WPBF) – A man accused of carjacking a family car with a grandmother and 4-month old baby in tow faces felony charges.

Florida police arrested Jaquay Jean Monday in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the crime. A family was parked in the shade at a palm city gas station when a man walked up, opened the door, and tried to pull out the woman in the driver’s seat.

The woman fought back but the man managed to drive away in the car with the woman’s baby daughter and mother in the back seat. The man let the grandmother and the baby out of the vehicle about a mile down the road.

Jean faces kidnapping and carjacking charges. Jean remains in custody on a $400-thousand bond.