CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open.

But one thing people are always looking forward to when the warmer air arrives is enjoying live music from their favorite artists, or perhaps artists that bring back a nostalgic feeling.

We saw plenty of big-name musicians make stops in the Charleston area during their tours in 2022 like Stevie Nicks, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Elton John, and Darius Rucker, and 2023 is shaping up to be rather active as well.

Here are five upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss:

The “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, will make a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in early spring. The “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer has been touring much of the U.S. in 2022 and will perform in North Charleston on March 2nd. (tickets)

Third Eye Blind, an American rock band who rose to fame in the 90s, will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center as part of their ‘Summer Gods: 25 Years in The Blind’ tour on March 21. (tickets)

Best known for their emotional ballads, American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will appear at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 30th. (tickets)

Country music star Kenny Chesney will bring his ‘I Go Back Tour’ with Kelsea Ballerini to Daniel Island with a performance at Credit One Stadium on Thursday, May 25. (tickets)

American country music group Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) will perform at the Charleston Gaillard Center on June 24. (tickets)

BONUS: For those looking for the complete music festival experience, High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on April 15 and 16. (tickets)