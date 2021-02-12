First round of SCCPSS staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The first round of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teachers and staff received COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

Teachers and staff who qualified for phase 1A, who either are over the age of 65 or caregivers, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Coastal Care Partners worked alongside 15 Savannah-Chatham County District nurses to administer 200 vaccines in the gymnasium of Windsor Forest High school.

“It’s a great day for us,” SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said. “We’re looking forward to our faculty and staff coming in today to get their first shot and then of course to get their second. All in an effort to reduce the community spread and to help us get back to pre-corona circumstances. So we’re excited.”

The second dose will be administered to this group in mid-March.

Levett says it’s another step toward making in-person learning safer since the district will return to its hybrid learning plan by the end of February.

“It’s fantastic because everybody knows that the teachers and the staff of the school system are in direct contact with so many different students and so many different people every day. It’s fantastic to be able to get those folks in here that are in 1A and get them vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine,” Co-owner of Coastal Care Partners Scott Pierce said.

Vaccinations are not yet available to all school employees. 5,600 total staff across the district won’t qualify until phase 1B.

“We are working extensively behind the scenes to have a wide-based plan so we can flip the switch and immediately go into action when the next phase comes in,” Chief Public Affairs and Administrative Services Officer Kurt Hetager said, “Where the education sector at full is at the front of the line and getting ready for vaccinations and we will be ready for that when that happens.”