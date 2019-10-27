First responders, military take center stage at ‘Polo 4 Heroes’ event

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV)- Two local charities are coming together to raise money for our local wounded military members and families of our fallen first responders.



The effort is called Polo 4 Heroes. It uses a sophisticated tradition to bring awareness and support to men and women in uniform.

“It’s just the sound of freedom, without these two groups of brave individuals we can’t be out here today enjoying the freedom that we have,” said Joe Grimm, the event organizer.

Grimm is the mastermind behind this year’s polo charity tournament. He tells News 3 his passion for the mission comes from a very real place.

“My father was in pearl harbor, military was always a part of my blood I’ve never served and I feel like this is the least I can do,” said Grimm. “To help payback and to serve the first responders exactly the same way.”

The polo tournament, which was held at the Rose Hill Equestrian Center in Bluffton has been going on for years.

However, Grimm said, thanks to the help of the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and The Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military War Heroes, this is the first time the tradition is raising money for those who serve and their families.

“It’s about a 250 thousand dollar commitment every time we respond to a family,” said Mark Dana, President of the 200 Club. “The second is the awareness, a lot of folks don’t know that we are out here, so knowing that there’s an organization where 100 percent of the money goes to the family’s is important.”

It requires months of planning and many hands on deck, still, not one person from these organizations is paid for their work.

“Both organizations are 100 percent volunteer staffed there are no salaries involved,” said Russ Spicer, Chairman of The Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military War Heroes. “Everything that is donated net wise gets right to the charities themselves to help those in need.”

This is the first year this event was hosted by the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes and the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. They hope to make this a tradition in the next coming years.