First responders cheer on nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital during shift change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First responders cheered on nurses outside of St. Joseph’s Hospital Tuesday night. Chatham EMS and Savannah Fire showed up just as nurses were coming and going during shift change.

Healthcare providers have been working around the clock helping to combat COVID-19. News 3 spoke to a first responder who said those on the front lines behind hospital walls deserve recognition.

“I know that EMT’s, firefighters and paramedics get a lot of recognition because we are out in the public this is really a great opportunity for us to recognize those who are further down the healthcare stream that is taking care of the very sick,” Chatham Emergency Services Chief of Operations, Phil Koster said.