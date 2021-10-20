First of its kind electronic waste company coming to SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earlier this year, Governor Brian Kemp announced that a new electronic waste company called Igneo Technologies would be heading to the port of Savannah in 2022.

The electronic waste company is bringing over 150 jobs along with an $85 million investment to the port of Savannah.

The company extracts reusable metal components from electronic waste to recycle. WSAV News 3 had a chance to talk with the CEO of the company Danish Mir for further insight.

“What our technology does is we take in the low-grade e waste,” Mir says. “We remove the plastic and resin content and what’s left is the metals. Which we upgrade and sell as sustainable copper concentrate. Basically what we are going to be doing is displacing material that goes into landfills.”

By the year 2030 – Igneo projects their recycling could be considered as a top 20 copper mine in the world.

The recruiting process for jobs is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.