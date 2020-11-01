First ever Tropical Storm Eta forms , 2020 now ties 2005 as most active hurricane season on record

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical depression Twenty-Nine formed Saturday afternoon in the Caribbean Sea. Though yesterday evening, the storm became more organized and stronger and is now classified as tropical storm Eta. The first time this name has ever been used. This 2020 Hurricane Season has tied the 2005 hurricane season as most active season on record.

As of 5 am Sunday, tropical storm Eta has 40 mph sustained wind and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Movement is to the west at 15 mph.

Over the next several days, conditions will be favorable for further strengthening and Eta could become this seasons 12th hurricane as early as Monday night. The surface water in the Caribbean is still very warm and there will be weak wind shear.

Eta is expected to make landfall by mid week as a hurricane in Central America.

There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.

This is the first Eta in recorded history and 2020 is now ties as the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record with 2005. The next on the list to be used is Theta from the Greek alphabet which will break the record.