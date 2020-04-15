First COVID-19 death confirmed in Screven County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Screven County resident has died due to the coronavirus, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed Wednesday.

This is the first COVID-19 death in the county where nine cases have been confirmed.

DPH reports that the resident was a 67-year-old female with underlying health conditions. Additional details will not be released by the state due to privacy laws.

As of Wednesday morning, 552 people have died in Georgia because of the virus. At least 14,987 people have contracted the disease.

Read the latest state report on COVID-19 here.