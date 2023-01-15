SAVANNAH, G.A.(WSAV) — First Bryan Baptist Church celebrated a huge milestone this afternoon.

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah’s long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come.

Reverend Pearl Smalls of First Bryan Baptist Church says she’s happy to see the community come together and be a part of something so important.

“This is a momentous occasion for us, we are so excited because God has truly blessed First Bryan. We have come such a long way, and he continues to keep us and sustain us, and as we celebrate these 235 years, we are remembering the legacy of Andrew Bryan, our first pastor”. Smalls said.

To honor the early beginnings of First Bryan, members of the congregation hosted a play called “The Old Ship of Zion”. It’s an old Christian Hymn that tells the story of overcoming challenges by keeping the faith.

Smalls said, “We want people to know that Christ is the answer, and we want them to know that trusting in God is what helps you to get to where you want to be. We want them to know that God offers eternal life through his son, Jesus. So, this play today shows us how holding on Jesus, how following in his footsteps, you can get to Christ, and get to eternal life”.

Alderwoman at Large, Linda Wilder-Bryan for district 3 who is a descendant of the first pastor, Andrew Bryan says this despite the bad things that occur in this city, this church represents that good that the hostess city has.

“Everytime I think about this church, and the input that its made, 235 years of the good works, you know. Coming to this church, and seeing that we cannot escape our past, right. And, so we don’t wanna talk about the bad things because we cannot change those, but moving forward you can always talk about the good things, and this church is one of the good things that makes Savannah the city that it is”. Bryan said.