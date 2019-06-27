Fireworks safety tips, recalls to know before July Fourth

(NBC News) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission demonstrated the power and dangers of fireworks, both legal and illegal, on Wednesday.

According to CPSC, five people were killed and more than 9,000 were injured in fireworks-related accidents last year around July 4. Those injuries included severe burns, amputation of fingers and serious eye trauma.

Airborne and explosive fireworks are not the only dangerous fireworks. Sparklers actually burn at around 2,000 degrees, making them hazardous as well.

CPSC recommends lighting fireworks one at a time, to reduce the risk of accident. The organization also said people should never throw or point fireworks at another person, or re-light one that fails to ignite.

Even if an adult is present, young children should never be allowed to light or play with fireworks.

“More than 50 percent of fireworks injuries in children happen in spite of parental supervision,” Dr. Sarah Combs of Children’s National Hospital said.

The CPSC recently announced four recalls of fireworks found to be overloaded with pyrotechnics:

